New CCTV footage shows Sahil talking to a friend at crime spot hrs before brutal murder

New Delhi, May 30 Another CCTV footage has surfaced, showing Sahil, the accused in the brutal murder of his alleged girlfriend in Delhi on Sunday evening, engaged in conversation with a friend at the same location just minutes before the victim, Sakshi, arrived.

In the video, Sahil is seen talking to one Akash at the same spot where he later killed the teen.

Sahil speaks to Akash for about a moment before the man walks away, the video shows. Sahil appeared to be waiting there for the teen girl, officials said.

The girl was on her way to the birthday party of her friend's son when she was attacked, the police said.

The accused Sahil, who works as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic was nabbed from his aunt house in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

A video of the brutal murder is also doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue t-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl. In the video, around seven to eight bystanders are present, standing and observing as he stabs her.

A man wearing a dark red-coloured shirt attempts to intervene, but Sahil pushes him away. In the video, Sahil continues to stab the girl while also issuing threats to the bystanders, causing them to disperse.

After stabbing her, Sahil proceeds to kick the girl multiple times and then strikes her with a boulder five times. He then briefly leaves the scene but returns shortly. He strikes the girl with the boulder once again, kicks her multiple times, and then finally departs, as per the video.

