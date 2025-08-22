New chapter for city: People celebrate as PM Modi to inaugurate new Kolkata metro lines today

New Delhi, Aug 22 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Kolkata on Friday to inaugurate key infrastructure projects, excitement was evident on the streets of the city. Among the major highlights is the long-awaited inauguration of the new metro corridors, a project that promises to transform urban connectivity between Howrah, Kolkata, Salt Lake, and the airport.

At around 4.15 p.m., PM Modi will flag off the newly completed metro services and personally undertake a ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Biman Bandar and back.

He will also inaugurate the newly constructed subway at Howrah Metro Station, designed to ease pedestrian congestion and improve transit flow.

Ahead of his visit, locals expressed joy and gratitude for the new facilities.

“Metro will definitely ease commuting for Kolkata and Howrah people. I am very happy seeing the developments happening in the state,” said a man waiting near the new station, echoing the views of many daily commuters.

A woman, who works in a school, shared her happiness: “I work here in school, and I have to travel every day. I was praying this metro would start, so this day is very exciting for me. Grateful, it will ease our commuting.”

Another local added, “There’s some good development happening in the state, and transportation has improved a lot. I am very happy about this and grateful for it.”

These metro projects have been a long-standing demand of Kolkata and Howrah residents, especially those commuting between Howrah Maidan, Sealdah, Salt Lake Sector 5, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

The seamless integration of these corridors is expected to drastically reduce travel time and ease traffic congestion that commuters have long struggled with.

In addition to the metro services, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the six-lane elevated Kona Expressway in Howrah, a major infrastructure initiative worth Rs 1,200 crore. Once completed, the expressway will significantly enhance connectivity between Howrah, Kolkata, and surrounding rural regions, serving as a vital link for both economic activity and daily transit.

For the people of West Bengal, this marks a major milestone.

“This is a new chapter for the city. It’s more than a metro, it’s about progress and saving time,” said a young student, capturing the broader mood of the day.

With thousands expected to gather for PM Modi’s arrival and metro flag-off, Kolkata stands ready to embrace the occasion.

