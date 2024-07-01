New Criminal Laws Come Into Effect Today: Rape of Minor Will Attract Death Penalty, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Watch Video)

Speaking at the media press briefing on the new three new criminal laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the accused will get the death penalty for raping a minors according to the new criminal laws that came into effect today (July 1).

BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah said that The first priority has been given to crimes against women and children and it should have done earlier.

Also Read | New Criminal Laws: Instead of ‘Dand’, It’s Now ‘Nyay’, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Watch Video)

"An entire chapter with 35 sections and 13 provisions has been added. Now, gangrape will attract 20-year imprisonment or life imprisonment, rape of a minor will attract death penalty, a separate crime has been defined for sexual exploitation by hiding one's identity or making false promises," Shah said.

#WATCH | On the new criminal laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...We have decided the priority of sections and chapters in line with the spirit of our Constitution. The first priority has been given to (the chapters on) crimes against women and children. I believe that… pic.twitter.com/VbIIa7qfM5 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

The three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"A provision has been made to record the statement of the victim at her home in the presence of women officers and her own family. Besides this, the facility of online FIR has been provided too; we believe that a lot of women can be saved from embarrassment this way," Shah added.

Shah said "Instead of 'Dand', it is now 'Nyay'. Instead of delay, there will be speedy trial and speedy justice. Earlier, only the rights of the Police were protected but now, victims' and complainants' rights will be protected too."