New Criminal Laws: Instead of ‘Dand’, It’s Now ‘Nyay’, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Watch Video)

Three new criminal laws came into effect today, July 1, in a move that will completely overhaul the country's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), passed in Parliament last December, will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the new criminal laws are victim—and justice-oriented. Addressing a briefing, Shah extended his congratulations to the nation, highlighting that approximately 77 years after gaining independence, the criminal justice system is now fully 'Swadeshi,' operating on Indian values.

Amit Shah further stated that after 75 years, the colonial laws have been replaced with new laws enacted by the Indian Parliament, which came into effect on Monday, July 1.

"Instead of 'dand', it is now 'nyay'. Instead of delay, there will be speedy trial and speedy justice. Earlier, only the rights of the Police were protected but now, rights of vicitms and complainants will be protected too," Shah added.

"With a new point of view, these three laws have come into effect from midnight. Now, instead of Indian Penal Code (IPC), there will be Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Instead of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), there will be Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Instead of Indian Evidence Act, there will be Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)," he added.

Amit Shah said in the given law, the first priority has been given to crimes against women and children. "Now, gangrape will attract 20-year imprisonment or life imprisonment, rape of a minor will attract death penalty, a separate crime has been defined for sexual exploitation by hiding one's identity or making false promises," Shah said in media press conference.