New criminal laws will strengthen human rights of citizens: Tripura CM

Agartala, Dec 10 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the three new criminal laws implemented in the country recently will strengthen the human rights of the citizens.

Addressing a function to commemorate the International Human Rights Day in Agartala, the Chief Minister said that the three new criminal laws, which came into force on July 1 this year, guarantee safeguarding the rights of women and children in particular.

He said with regard to provisions in the law, the victim can register a case against the culprits from any part of the country.

Saha further said that the stringent provisions in the laws also enable to seize the property of the accused if he is on the run for a long time.

The new criminal laws demand filing of chargesheet in 60 days and conviction in 90 days, he pointed out.

The new laws, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), enacted last year, replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, from July 1 this year.

The Chief Minister said the Human Rights Commission was set up in the state after a Supreme Court ruling in 2016.

Saha noted that fundamental rights and constitutional rights encourage individuals to raise their voices against any kind of atrocity or discrimination when it comes to safeguarding their ethnic as well as educational rights.

Equality and human rights for all are rooted in the principles of ancient Indian culture, the Chief Minister said, adding that one of the key pillars of establishing the rule of law is the protection of the human rights of all citizens.

The Tripura Human Rights Commission organised the event at the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan and the rights panel chairman and former Tripura High Court Judge Swapan Chandra Das, Director General of Tripura Police Amitabh Ranjan, Tripura Women Commission chairperson Jharna Debbarma among others spoke in the function.

