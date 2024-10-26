New Delhi: 17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Failing National Entrance Exam

A 17-year-old girl, who had been preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), allegedly died by suicide in New Delhi after failing to clear the national entrance exam required for admission into premier engineering institutes, police reported on Saturday.

The Class 12 student reportedly left a suicide note, expressing remorse and asking her parents for forgiveness for not being able to pass the JEE.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, “Yesterday, at 11:25 hrs, a PCR call regarding a girl aged 17, jumping off the roof of the 7th floor of a building in Okhla main market was received at PS Jamia Nagar. She was preparing for JEE after clearing the 12th class. She has left a suicide note citing study pressure and not meeting expectations as a reason. Proceedings under 194 BNSS are underway,” the Delhi Police said.

The incident occurred just three days after a second-year Master’s student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi allegedly died by suicide late Tuesday night. According to police, the student had visited the IIT hospital earlier in the day and was receiving psychiatric treatment. A senior police official stated that they received a call about the incident at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, confirming that the student was from Jharkhand.



