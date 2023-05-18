New Delhi: BJP executive meeting underway; 2024 polls among other issues to be discussed

New Delhi [India], May 18 : Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party's executive meeting with senior party leaders is underway in the national capital.

BJP's National General Secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, Dushyant Gautam, former State unit chief Adesh Gupta, Harshvardhan, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Manoj Tiwari, party MP Hansraj Hans, and other senior leaders attended the meeting, held under the chairmanship of Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

prdesh kaarykaarinnii kii baitthk kaa aaj raassttriiy sNgtthn mhaamNtrii shrii @blsanthosh, prbhaarii shrii @PandaJay, prdesh adhykss shrii @Virend_Sachdeva, sh-prbhaarii shriimtii @alka_gurjar, LOP shrii @RamvirBidhuri dvaaraa dhvjaarohnn evN diip prjvln kr uddhaattn kiyaa gyaa / #BJPDelhiExecutiveMeet pic.twitter.com/OaFRhQUSN2— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) May 18, 2023

The meeting at the newly constructed extension of the BJP Central Office in the national capital was inaugurated by hoisting the flag and lighting the lamp.

As per party sources, discussions will be on the following year's Lok Sabha elections and the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began an executive committee meeting in Pune today.

Nearly 1,200 delegates, including the party's district-level office-bearers, are likely to attend the high-level meeting.

The meeting, to be held at Pune's Balgandharv Rang Mandir Auditorium, assumes significance in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body elections of various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai in the State.

More importantly, BJP national president JP Nadda will address the closing of the executive committee meeting. He will also be holding meetings with state MPs, and ministers and is likely to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming elections.

