New Delhi: Boy held for raping minor girl in closed MCD school

New Delhi [India], April 6 : The boy who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in a closed MCD school has been detained by the Delhi police, said the police.

The police could apprehend the accused by identifying him from his yellow shirt he was wearing while he allegedly committed the crime, added the police.

The minor girl told the accused that the accused was wearing a yellow shirt. A blurred picture of the accused in a yellow shirt was found on CCTV footage.

The police on Wednesday informed that a boy allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl after committing a robbery at a closed MCD school in the national capital, police said.

Police informed further that they filed an FIR of rape and robbery on a complaint lodged by the victim's parents, who work as contractual labourers at the school.

Further, according to police, the family stayed at the school, which was closed for a few days.

The sleuths said the incident occurred on Tuesday when the victim's parents were not at the school.

"On Tuesday, the parents left the school to collect their wages. The 16-year-old victim and her 18-year-old elder sister were alone. The complaint said that around 11.30 am, a boy broke into the school.

He first committed a robbery and then picked up a knife from the kitchen before sexually assaulting the younger sister at knifepoint," the FIR stated.

The police said the victim's statement has been recorded. "We are on the lookout for the accused," an officer said, adding that footage from several CCTV cameras has been scanned.

"The police are probing the case from every angle," the officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor