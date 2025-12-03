New Labour Codes to be notified soon to build a more inclusive workforce: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Dec 3 The new Labour Codes, to be notified soon, are the foundation of a stronger, fairer and more inclusive workforce, Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

The ministry has started the process for enforcing rules under the notified law and will pre-publish draft rules under the four Labour Codes shortly.

The four labour codes -- Code on Wages, 2019, Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 -- were notified on November 21.

"Our working class is the backbone of the nation, and securing their welfare and social security is essential. Every worker, entrepreneur, and industry plays a distinct role in driving growth. The new Labour Codes are the foundation of a stronger, fairer and more inclusive workforce," Mandaviya said during a session on labour reforms for Viksit Bharat at a CII event.

He further stated that the government is strengthening both the rights and welfare of workers.

"Our labour reforms go beyond merging labour laws; they aim to give every worker the dignity and respect they deserve. The new Labour Codes improve health and safety, especially in hazardous jobs, via annual health check-ups and better protections. They also ensure that anyone who has worked for at least one year is eligible for gratuity," the minister elaborated.

To expand social security, the codes now cover gig and platform workers as well.

"As per ILO, today nearly 64 per cent of our citizens receive at least one form of social security, placing India among the leading countries in social protection coverage," said Mandaviya.

"Talent and skills are inseparable, and we must ensure they move in alignment with global requirements. There is immense demand for skilled Indian professionals across the world, and our focus must be on mapping and developing these capabilities in a structured way," the minister added.

According to CII President Rajiv Memani, the new Labour Codes are a significant step forward from the industry perspective.

