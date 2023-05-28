New Parliament inauguration: Security increased in Delhi, barricades on borders ahead of march by wrestlers

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Delhi Police have increased the security in the national capital, including on its borders ahead of a march by wrestlers towards the newly-built Parliament building, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

A Khap Panchayat has called for a 'Mahila mahapanchayat' in support of wrestlers who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP accusing him of sexual harassment. Seven women wrestlers have filed a police complaint against him.

Delhi Police barricaded all the borders of the national capital in order to prevent any protest or gathering.

"Delhi Police are prepared for such situations. We have enough force to deploy. Last time the border was closed for months because of the protesters (farmers' protests). We have prepared our forces so that such situations do not arise again. We will convince the protesters to return," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Delhi Amrutha Gugulot told ANI.

Barricades have come up near ITO road, the Tikri border, Badarpur border and the Singhu border area as Khap Panchayat leaders and farmers have said they will join the march to the new Parliament building by the protesting wrestlers.

Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak toldthat adequate police deployment will be made for maintaining the law and order situation during today's event.

"Our focus is to maintain law and order situation and carry out the program (inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building) tomorrow. We will ensure enough police deployment for tomorrow's event," he said.

Notably, Delhi Police has received inputs that on the day of the inauguration, some miscreants may put up "anti-national and anti-PM" slogans on the walls of the campus.

Regarding this, the police have decided to deploy heavy security around the new Parliament building throughout the 24 hours.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officers are also continuously monitoring the whole situation through CCTV surveillance, the sources said.

According to Delhi Police's top sources, no permission has been given for this panchayat. The protestors will not be allowed to hold Khap Panchayat

Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Parliament building, which is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

One of the highlights of the event will be the installation of a historic golden sceptre, called Sengol, near the Speaker's seat. The Sengol is a symbol of India's independence and sovereignty, as well as its cultural heritage and diversity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor