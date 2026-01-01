New pension scheme rolled out as TN govt introduces assured retirement benefits for govt employees, teachers

Chennai, Jan 11 Pension security for Tamil Nadu government employees and teachers took a decisive turn, with the state rolling out the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TNAPS), a long-awaited reform that seeks to address a demand pending for nearly two decades.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered the implementation of the new scheme last week, and the state government on Saturday issued a formal order detailing its broad framework and scope.

The Assured Pension Scheme is designed to blend the security of the old pension system with elements of the contributory model introduced earlier.

Under TNAPS, eligible employees will receive a guaranteed pension equal to 50 per cent of their last drawn basic pay and dearness allowance (DA).

The state has also confirmed that pensioners under the scheme will be entitled to DA revisions once every six months, on par with serving government employees.

The move fulfils a long-standing demand raised by employee and teacher unions ever since the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) replaced the old pension system.

To fund the enhanced benefits, the state government had earlier announced that 10 per cent of an employee's salary would be deducted, a provision reiterated during discussions with unions.

According to the government order, the Assured Pension Scheme will be mandatory for all government employees and teachers who joined service from the first day of last month.

In addition, all employees who were covered under the Contributory Pension Scheme and retired on or after that date will also be eligible for benefits under TNAPS.

A key feature of the new framework is the option provided to employees who joined service before the cut-off date.

Such employees will be given the choice at the time of retirement to opt either for the Contributory Pension Scheme or the Assured Pension Scheme.

The state government has clarified that those who switch from the contributory system to the assured pension framework will be treated as eligible for minimum pension benefits.

Government employee and teacher organisations, which had sought early clarity through a formal government order, have welcomed the announcement while urging the state to swiftly notify the detailed rules.

Responding to these demands, the state government has said that a separate, comprehensive notification outlining eligibility norms, procedural guidelines, and implementation mechanisms will be issued soon.

The rollout of the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme is being viewed as a significant welfare reform, restoring retirement security to thousands of public servants while marking a major policy milestone for the state government.

