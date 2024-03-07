New Photo of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Suspect Without Mask Goes Viral

In a major development fresh images of Bengaluru cafe blast suspect has emerged. The photos show the suspect travelling on a bus without a cap and mask.Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had posted a picture of the suspected bomber wearing a cap, mask and glasses while entering the cafe.

The agency shared phone numbers and emails where people could send information about the unidentified person who has emerged as a prime suspect.The National Investigation Agency also assured that the identity of the informants would be kept confidential. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the suspected bomber in the March 1 Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru.