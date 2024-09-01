New Supreme Court Flag Unveiled by President Droupadi Murmu Featuring Ashoka Chakra, SC Building, and Constitution of India

On Sunday, September 1, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a new flag and insignia for the Supreme Court of India in honor of its 75th anniversary.

President Droupadi Murmu unveils the new flag and insignia of #SupremeCourt in Delhi.#SupremeCourtOfIndiapic.twitter.com/25kDTT3sw2 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 1, 2024

According to Live Law, the new symbols, representing justice and democracy, were designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in New Delhi. The flag incorporates the Ashoka Chakra, the iconic Supreme Court building, and the Constitution of India.