New tunnel in Shimla opened, replaces 171-year-old one

Shimla, Dec 25 A new tunnel in Himachal Pradesh capital was inaugurated on Monday and it replaced the existing one that was constructed by the British 171 years ago.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu inaugurated the Sanjauli-Dhalli 154.22-m tunnel constructed at the cost of Rs 47.36 crore.

The old tunnel would be renovated.

"The progress of the tunnel was going at snail's pace during the previous BJP government but the current government expedited its construction due to which it was completed within one year.

"The government has directed all departments to adhere to time-bound completion of each project as the government aims to maximize benefits for the people at the earliest," he said.

The existing tunnel, dates back to 1852, served as a single-lane passage and had surpassed its design life, causing persistent traffic congestion, a statement noted.

The inauguration of the tunnel marks a strategic move to provide smoother transportation for both residents and tourists.

The Chief Minister said: "Tourism, a key industry in Himachal Pradesh, stands to benefit significantly from the improved connectivity. The tunnel, strategically positioned on the route to popular destinations like Kufri, Naldehra, Tattapani, Narkanda, and Chail, will ease the movement of tourists and contribute to the region's economic growth.

"The government is committed to modernise its infrastructure, promoting tourism and addressing the needs of both residents and visitors."

Sukhu said the new tunnel is the most viable and sustainable solution to reduce congestion on Shimla's circular road.

Beyond its infrastructural advantages, the project is expected to generate local employment opportunities and foster increased social interaction in the region.

