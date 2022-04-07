New wing of cyber forensics laboratory inaugurated in Delhi to solve cyber crimes

With an aim to solve cyber crimes, a new wing of 'Cyber Forensic Laboratory-cum-Training Centre' was inaugurated at Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday.

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of NCT of Delhi inaugurated the new wing.

The training laboratory has been established under the scheme of Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) of the Ministry of Home Affairs for imparting training to the police officers, public prosecutors and judicial officers with a capacity of 20 personnel.

Under the Centre's scheme, various training programs depending on range and requirement will be commenced here. Through this training laboratory, concerned officers/officials related to law enforcement agencies would be acquainted with the latest technology in the field of Cyber Forensics with respect to the prevention of cyber crimes against women and children.

Director of FSL Deepa Verma, in a statement, said that this training laboratory would help the law enforcement agencies to investigate Cyber Forensic cases efficiently.

Dr Virendra Singh, HOD of the Cyber Forensic Division said that this is the time when each and every stakeholder should be trained "not only for solving the crime but also with a motto of prevention of crime."

