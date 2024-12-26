New Year 2025: Delhi Police Intensify Border Security Ahead of Celebrations

The Delhi Police has heightened security measures and increased personnel deployments at the capital's border areas ahead of the New Year celebrations, according to officials on Thursday. Over 10,000 police officers, including traffic personnel, will be stationed across the city to curb hooliganism and manage traffic violations during the festivities.

“After Christmas, we have made a robust plan for the security arrangements for New Year eve. We want everyone to welcome the new year with great zeal but no one will be allowed to breach the law,” a senior police officer said.

Police officials stated that extra pickets, barricades, and personnel, including paramilitary forces, will be stationed at the borders to address any disturbances caused by individuals from neighboring states. Delhi, which borders Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and is in close proximity to Rajasthan, sees a significant influx of people from these states during New Year celebrations.

The police stated that they had already stationed personnel at over 10 locations for Christmas celebrations. However, security measures have now been intensified, with heavy deployments at more than 15 key entry points to the national capital from where vehicles typically enter.

“The traffic police has already chalked out a plan to combat motorcycle stunts and drink driving. Additional forces from different police stations will be deployed to help the traffic police,” another senor police officer said.