New Year eve: Subdued celebrations in Connaught Place

New Delhi, Dec 31 The heart of the national capital Connaught Place, which generally used to teem with people on the eve of every New Year, witnessed subdued celebrations on Friday due to the night curfew imposed in wake of the threat posed by the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Heavy police presence could be seen in and around the inner, middle, and outer circles of Connaught Place. The Delhi traffic police had two days ago issued an advisory banning entry after 8 p.m. on the last day of 2021.

It had said that the restrictions shall remain imposed from 8 p.m. onwards on Friday in the vicinity of Connaught Place.

It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles. However, those who were holding passes, issued in advance at the time of booking hotels, restaurants, were allowed entry.

The policemen were heard making announcements, urging people to go back to their homes, as night curfew is still in place.

A police officer told that the recent orders of Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be implemented in the city.

Delhi is currently under a 'yellow alert' following a spike in the number of fresh pandemic cases, and growing fear on the spread of Omicron.

Under the yellow alert, a night curfew from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. remains imposed for 7 hours.

People were seen leaving the Connaught Place at around 8 p.m. which in turned caused massive rush at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

