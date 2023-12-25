New Year's Celebration: Over 55,000 Vehicles Cause Traffic Chaos in Himachal Pradesh

During the Christmas weekend, Shimla faced heavy traffic, with more than 55,000 vehicles entering the city in the past few days. The surge in vehicles led to significant traffic jams not only in Shimla but also in popular tourist spots like Manali and Kasol, where fresh snowfall occurred on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh, Lahaul and Spiti police conducted drone surveillance at the ATR North portal in Sissu due to the significant influx of tourists during the Christmas season and in preparation for the upcoming New Year celebrations.

As per the reports over the last three days, about 55,000 vehicles passed through the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, connecting Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti, causing visible congestion on the roads. Videos shared on social media capture the long lines of vehicles, emphasizing the impact of increased traffic during the festive season.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Lahual and Spiti police carry out drone surveillance at ATR North portal in Sissu in view of the huge number of tourists arriving here on the occasion of Christmas and ahead of New Year.



(Source: Lahaul and Spiti Police) pic.twitter.com/UTN7EEX1QV — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

Over 100,000 vehicles are expected in Shimla for New Year's celebrations this week. The Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu, reminded everyone to focus on their safety and follow the rules. Meanwhile, the district administration and police are being praised by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for effectively handling the large number of tourists.