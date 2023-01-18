Newly asphalted road at Mahalakshmi Layout caves in Bengaluru; repair work underway

The pothole repair work was started in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday after a portion of the Mahalakshmi Layout main road was caved in, days after it was asphalted.

The road was asphalted three days ago after the pipeline work was conducted in the area.

The repair work is currently underway.

Reacting to this, Karnataka State Congress-in-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said took to his Twitter and said: "The sinkholes of Corruption of #40PercentSarkara are an unending mess and nightmare for civic amenities. The exit of Bommai Govt is the only solution to stop the nauseating stench of unending corruption."

In a shocking case of civic apathy, a few days ago, a biker was badly injured after a massive sinkhole appeared in Bengaluru's Ashok Nagar area, Bengaluru Police said on Thursday adding that the incident happened near the metro line on Brigade Road.

"The sinkhole emerged due to the construction of the ongoing second phase of metro tunnel work," Bengaluru Police said.

According to the police, the road collapsed suddenly during the construction of metro work from Trinity Circle to Shivajinagar.

"The second phase of metro tunnel work is going on from Shivajinagar. it's tunnel work. The sinkhole appeared during construction of underground work," Bengaluru Police said.The police had then closed the movement on the road.

On January 10, an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara on the outer ring road in Bengaluru, killing a woman and her toddler son. The woman's husband and daughter were hospitalised with injuries.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday suspended its Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and Site Engineer after the under-construction metro pillar in Bengaluru collapsed and claimed two lives.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the collapse of an under-construction pillar in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, site engineers, metro contractors, site-in-charge officers, BMRCL officers, and others have been included.

( With inputs from ANI )

