Newly-elected MLAs of Telangana Assembly take oath

Hyderabad, Dec 9 The newly-elected members of Telangana Legislative Assembly took oath on the first day of the first session of third Assembly.

Protem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi administered the oath or affirmation to the newly-elected MLAs.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was the first to take oath as the MLA.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers took oath.

Vikramarka and Damodar Rajanarasimha took the oath in English while other members of the Cabinet took in Telugu.

All the MLAs after taking oath went up to the chair and greeted the Protem Speaker and subsequently signed in the register to complete the formalities.

After the ministers, the MLAs were called in alphabetical order to take oath.

Earlier, Akbaruddin Owaisi, a MLA of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbarudin Owaisi, took oath as protem Speaker.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath to him at the Raj Bhavan at a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Speaker of previous Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Owaisi, who took the oath in the name of Allah, later administered the oath to newly-elected members of the Assembly.

Being the senior most member of the Assembly, the AIMIM legislator has been appointed as the protem Speaker.

In the just-concluded Assembly elections, Akbaruddin Owaisi was elected from Chandrayangutta constituency in Hyderabad for a sixth consecutive term.

