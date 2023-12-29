Next steps after examining ruling with legal team: MEA on 8 Indians in Qatar

On Friday, India announced that it will determine its course of action regarding the case involving eight former Indian Navy personnel after after examining the ruling of a Qatari court and engaging in discussions with the legal team overseeing the matter. The Court of Appeals in Qatar has modified the earlier death sentences imposed on the Navy veterans by a different court.

The interests of Indians and their family members is our foremost concern, Ministry External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing. We will be discussing the next possible steps with the legal team and the family members, he added. Bagchi said he would not like to say anything more as the matter is sensitive.

In August 2022, Indian nationals employed by Al Dahra Global Technologies in Doha were arrested on charges of alleged espionage. Although the specific charges were not disclosed by Qatari authorities, the individuals were subsequently sentenced to death by the Court of First Instance in the Gulf country in October of the same year.

The private firm, Al Dahra Global Technologies, had been offering training and various services to Qatar's armed forces and security agencies. In response to the death sentence handed down by the Court of First Instance in Qatar, India took action by approaching the Court of Appeal in Qatar last month to appeal against the verdict.

