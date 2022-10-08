NFR's Railway Protection Force rescued 12 children in past one week

Guwahati, Oct 8 The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has apprehended six Bangladesh nationals and rescued 12 children and one lady from different stations in seperate drives conducted during the past one week, officials said on Saturday.

NFR's chief PRO Sabyasachi De said that six Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, were arrested from Assam's Badarpur railway station on Tuesday as they could not produce any valid documents and confessed that they had entered India illegally.

The RPF personnel rescued 12 minors and one lady during different checks and drives conducted at Badarpur, Kumarghat (Tripura), Dimapur (Nagaland), Katihar (Bihar) and Hasimara (West Bengal) stations.

The CPRO said that RPF staff deployed at stations and trains are very vigilant against illegal migrants, Rohingyas and suspected persons involved in human trafficking.

They keep a close eye on the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without a proper guardian etc., he added.

