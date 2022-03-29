NGO launches drug awareness program for youth in Kashmir

With an aim to spread awareness about the menace of drug abuse in the valley, a drug awareness program was organised in a government school by a local help group on Tuesday.

The event organised by 'All JK Youth Society' was held in a government girl's school in Srinagar, where over 500 girls attended the program.

The girls were made aware of how drugs enter the Kashmir valley and then reach the youth through a chain. They were also told about the disadvantages and harmful effects of drugs. The program also threw light on the impact of drugs on the abusers.

All JK Youth Society's vice president Yana Mir addressed the gathering and guided the youth about measures to be taken in order to save the valley from losing its entire generation to drug abuse and subsequent other vices like militancy or crime.

The girls responded very positively and looked keen to make a difference.

The event was attended by Sanjay Saraf, National General Secretary RLGP, Shoaib Dar of Apni Party, Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi President JK People's Justice Front, Activists Sahil Bashir Bhat, Aijaz Kashani and Javid Beigh, Principal GGHS and Area Corporator Shaheena Bhat.

( With inputs from ANI )

