NGT asks Baghpat DM to act on polluting leather treatment work

New Delhi, Feb 24 The National Green Tribunal has directed District Magistrate, Baghpat, and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to act on a complaint regarding ongoing polluting leather treatment work in the district, in violation of the earlier orders passed by the green court.

The bench, headed by NGT Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (retd) also sought an action taken report in the matter to be submitted within four months.

The plea pointed out that on October 10,2018, the NGT had directed the DM and state PCB to look into the matter, and a status report was also filed earlier on June 26, 2020, it said. As per a further action taken report, it had noted that all the 84 leather treatment work units have been served the closure order issued by UPPCB as per direction of the NGT.

A joint team of SDM, Circle Officer, Tehsildar, Inspector, and Assistant Engineer of UPPCB visited the village on June 6, 2020 and found that no leather treatment work was carried out inside the village Bhadal.

Also, a team constituted by District Magistrate had visited Bhadal village on June 25, 2020, and found that no leather treatment work was carried out inside the village. The report further stated that presently leather treatment work is closed inside the village Bhadal, Tehsil-Baraut, Baghpat and all 84 closure orders issued by UPPCB have complied.

However, in the present petition, the applicant stated that the illegal activity was still continuing, as per a report dated September 25, 2021, of the Regional Revenue Inspector, furnished to the Tehsildar. The applicant has also filed photographs in support of the averments.

In the order dated February 23, the bench said, if any further direction is considered necessary, the Registrar General may place the matter before the Tribunal, while disposing of the applications.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor