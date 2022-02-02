NGT asks panel to inspect stone mining near historical temple in Gujarat

New Delhi, Feb 2 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked a joint committee, headed by the district magistrate, to look into a plea alleging illegal mining carried out at a distance of 100 meters from a historical temple, school, and a pond in violation of environmental norms in Shampur village in Gujarat's Aravalli district.

The petitioner also submitted that due to blasting nearly 200 bore wells have got damaged. The chemicals used in blasting are contaminating the pond water as a result of which fish and turtles are dying. It was submitted that some peacocks have also died because of blasting. The blasting has also damaged the houses of the villagers, the plea said.

A bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi, considering the seriousness of the allegations, directed the SEIAA, State PCB, Mines, and Geological Department, Wildlife Department, and District Magistrate, Aravalli to look into the complaint.

The State PCB will be the Nodal agency for coordination and compliance, the green court said in an order dated January 31.

The joint Committee may meet within four weeks and undertake a site visit and look into the grievance of the applicant. Factual and action taken report may be furnished within three months, the tribunal directed.

The plea has been listed for further hearing on May 20. "A copy of this order, along with a copy of the complaint, be forwarded to the SEIAA, State PCB, Mines & Geological Department, State of Gujarat, Wildlife Department of State of Gujarat and District Magistrate, Aravalli by e-mail for compliance," the order read.

