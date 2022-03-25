NGT directs DM-led panel to look into illegal mining allegations in UP's Sonbhadra

New Delhi, March 25 The National Green Tribunal has directed a three-member committee headed by District Magistrate to look into the plea alleging illegal mining activities in Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh.

In a recently passed order, the principal bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, asked the panel members also including Chief Development Officer, Sonbhadra, and State Pollution Control Board, to act on the petition and sought to submit an action taken report within two months.

According to the applicant, illegal mining activities is being carried out in Billi Markundi village in the district, in violation of Sustainable Sand Mining Guidelines and other environmental norms, including Mining Rules, 1963, by respondents Rajesh Kumar, Farida Begum, M/s BCS Enterprises, Proprietor Chandra Bhushan Gupta son of Ram Lakhan Gupta and M/s Ishana Construction, Proprietor Afreena Khan.

Following the submission of the applicant, the green court said, if any violations are noticed, apart from taking action in the exercise of statutory powers, the authorities may also inform the violators about the proceeding so that they may place their viewpoint, if any, before the Tribunal.

The NGT further directed the applicant to furnish a set of papers to the three-member committee to facilitate compliance with the order.

Accordingly, the matter was listed for further consideration for July 13.

