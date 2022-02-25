NGT dismisses Tangedco's appeal on Rs 75 lakh fine

Chennai, Feb 25 The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a review petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) against its order of slapping a fine of Rs 75 lakh on the power company.

The tribunal had taken up a case suo motu over the death of a wild elephant, four boars, a common mongoose, a striped necked mongoose, three cobras, and a crow in the Chungam forest division in Cherambadi forest area in Nilgiris district, reportedly due to the breaking of a power line of Tangedco.

It observed that the Tangedco had not insulated the high tension wire which led to the death of wild animals. The bench held the power utility responsible for the death of animals and slapped a fine of Rs 75 lakhs to be paid to the state forest department.

Dismissing the petition filed by Tangedco challenging the order, the bench said that the points raised by the review applicant cannot be a ground for review unless they were able to establish that there was error apparent on the face of the record.

The NGT also said that the tribunal had considered the petition and came to the conclusion that Tangedco has to pay compensation applying the theory of 'strict liability principle'.

