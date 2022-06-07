NGT forms panel on plea seeking remedy on fly ash pollution in Sonipat

New Delhi, June 7 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to look into a plea seeking a remedy for air pollution due to fly ash deposits near educational institutions in Haryana's Sonipat, causing health hazards to students and the general public.

In a recent order, the NGT bench of Arun Kumar Tyagi also asked the committee to file a factual and action taken report within two months.

In the plea, the petitioner stated that construction had been going on a flyover at 20th Milestone, Tehsil Rai in the district.

The contractor of the project has laid fly ash on the site for filling which is polluting the area on a very large scale, thus affecting the Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Government Schools and colleges, shops, and eateries situated nearby and also creating health hazards to the inhabitants, particularly school children, the plea added.

Considering the plea, the green court said: "We are of the view that the factual position needs to be verified and remedial action is required to be taken on the basis thereof by the concerned Statutory Authorities. We accordingly constitute Joint Committee of State Pollution Control Board and Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat and direct the same to verify the factual position, look into the grievances of the applicant and take remedial action in accordance with law within one month."

Factual and action taken report may be furnished within two months by e-mail, it said while disposing of the plea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor