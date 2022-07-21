NGT issues notices after Ro-pax facility construction started in Surat

Surat, July 21 The National Green Tribunal (NGT-West region bench) has issued notices to the Deen Dayal Port Trust (DDPT) in Kandla, Gujarat Pollution Control Board, the Central government and other agencies, as the trust has started construction of a Ro-Ro passenger service facility (Ro-pax) at Hazira without environmental clearance.

The Surat Brackish Water Research Center had moved a petition before the NGT, which came up before the division bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Judicial member Vijay Kulkarni. After hearing the petitioner, the bench has found substance in the petition. The tribunal noted, " We find that a substantial question of environment appears to be made out in the present matter. Therefore, we admit this application. Respondents are directed to submit their reply affidavits within four weeks." The notice was issued last Friday.

The petitioner has pleaded for prohibiting construction of a jetty which is being run by DDPT through its contractors without obtaining environmental clearance. In this regard, the petitioner has made representation to the authorities, who have passed some orders too. The authority has asked for an action taken report, but so far no action has been taken either to take environmental clearance or to stop the construction.

It is coming up under the Sagar Mala project, the DDPT is developing Ro-pax facilities at Hazira in South Gujarat and at Mul dwarka in Saurashtra. It will be coming up with an investment of Rs 383 crore. The Hazira facility development contract has been awarded to BMS Projects Pvt Ltd and they have already started construction at the site.

