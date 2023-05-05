NGT levies Rs 4,000 cr environmental compensation on Bihar

New Delhi [India], May 5 : The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has levied Rs 4,000 crore Environment Compensation on Bihar for its failure to scientifically manage the liquid and solid waste in violation of law. The tribunal has also directed the authorities to take remedial measures.

The Principle bench headed by the chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, said, "We levy compensation of Rs 4,000 crore on the State on the polluter pays principle for its failure in scientifically managing the liquid and solid waste in violation of the mandate of law, particularly judgments of the Supreme Court and this Tribunal."

The amount may be kept in a ring-fenced account within two months to be operated as per directions of the chief secretary only for waste management (liquid and solid) in the State in the light of the above observations, the bench said.

The bench directed that the amount be utilised for setting up solid waste processing facilities, remediation of legacy waste and setting up of Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) and Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTP) so there remains no gap.

Better alternatives to utilise the wet waste for composting at appropriate locations should be explored, the bench further directed in an order of May 4.

The scale of expenditure for STPs may be reviewed in the light of realistic expenses involved in decentralized/traditional systems or otherwise.

The issues of solid as well as liquid waste management Rules compliance by the States and UTs are being monitored by the NGT as per orders of the Supreme Court.

The NGT has directed that the chief secretary, Bihar may take further remedial measures to ensure compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules considering the statutory timelines to be sacrosanct as already directed by this Tribunal vide judgment on December 22, 2016.

Similarly, timelines for ensuring the setting up of necessary sewage management systems have to be accepted as rigid timelines in view of the judgment of the Supreme Court on February 22, 2017, the NGT said.

The bench also directed that the Legacy waste at 115 urban local bodies as well as at other ongoing sites be remediated without further delay and quantify remediated legacy waste indicating that no legacy waste is remaining and reported in the next compliance report.

"The Chief Secretary may immediately set up an orientation programme on a regular basis at the appropriate institutional level to deal with environmental issues at the district level. The execution plans should not be held up in repeated tendering systems," the bench directed.

The bench also directed the chief secretary to file six monthly reports.

"Further, six monthly progress reports with verifiable progress which may include details with respect to each city, town and village in terms of quantity of sewage and solid waste generation, treatment and the gap may be filed by the Chief Secretary," the bench directed.

Legacy waste sites, which are reported to be only 26 churning out 11.74 lakh MT of legacy waste, must be maintained free from fires and other hazards till remediation is completed, the bench said.

The bench said, "We hope in the light of interaction with the Chief Secretary, the State of Bihar will take further measures in the matter by innovative approach and stringent monitoring, ensuring that legacy waste to the extent or more than 11.74 lakh MT as well as unprocessed urban waste of 4072 TPD and gap in liquid waste generation and treatment which is 2193 MLD are bridged at the earliest, shortening the proposed timelines, adopting alternative/interim measures to the extent and wherever found viable."

