NGT panel to inspect open drain near Vasant Kunj society on waste dumping complaint

New Delhi, Feb 1 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked a three-member panel, headed by the district magistrate, to look into a plea alleging that stinking drain water and sewage has been seeping through the boundary wall into a residential area at Vasant Kunj from a drain running between an unauthorised colony of Mahipalpur and Northern side boundary of their society.

As per the complaint filed by Dr D.S. Katara, President of Resident Welfare Association, Sector E-2, Vasant Kunj, the dwellers of the unauthorised colony have erected a wall, constructed multi-storied houses, and have chocked the drain by dumping all sorts of garbage.

It is further submitted that some factories are also functioning by the side of the boundary wall and releasing effluent into this drain. His petition highlighted the health hazard due to the stagnant open drain on the Northern side of the DDA Housing Complex Society wall.

"In view of the above, it appears necessary to ascertain the factual position in the matter through a joint Committee of DPCC, Municipal Commissioner-South MCD, and District Magistrate-South, Delhi to look into the grievance of the applicant," an NGT bench of Brijesh Sethi said in an order dated January 28.

The DPCC will be the Nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The joint Committee may meet within one month to undertake a site visit and look into the grievance of the applicant, the bench said listing the matter for further hearing on May 20.

Factual and action taken report which inter-alia may include the quantity of wastewater flowing in the drain in question, its characteristics and the ultimate confluence of the said drain, interception of this drain and diverting it to the designated Sewage Treatment Plant, and to take requisite action against the industry who is discharging wastewater into the drain in accordance with law after following due process be furnished within three months, the order read.

