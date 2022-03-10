NGT seeks explanation from UP official for not responding on illegal mining

New Delhi, March 10 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought an explanation from Uttar Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary, Mining, for not responding to illegal mining complaints in Banda district, even after several deferments in the matter.

The green court has noted that no steps are being taken by the state for compliance with its directions.

On July 2, 2021, the NGT had asked the officials to furnish a report on grievance on illegal mining in Kanwara, Bendakhadar villages in Banda.

"In spite of above, no response has been filed even though more than six months have expired and matter has been deferred several times, awaiting response. Let the Additional Chief Secretary, Mining, UP remain present in person by video conferencing with compliance status and explanation why coercive measures be not taken for failure to comply with the orders of this Tribunal," the NGT bench headed by Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (retd), said in an order dated March 8.

"We also direct District Magistrate, Banda, and State Pollution Control Board to furnish a factual report on the subject before the next date."

In case anything adverse is found by the authorities against the project proponents Durga Trading Company and Ashok Kumar Gautam, they may be put to notice of these proceedings for their response, if any, before this Tribunal before the next date, the order read.

Further hearing in the matter will be on April 8.

