NGT slaps Rs 13.95 Cr fine on Mahagunpuram project builders in Ghaziabad

New Delhi, Feb 10 The National Green Tribunal has slapped a penalty of Rs 13.95 crore on builders of the Mahagunpuram project in Ghaziabad for blatant violation of environmental norms.

A bench of NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel recently directed Mahagun Real Estate Pvt Ltd, promoters of the project to deposit environmental compensation of Rs 13,95,50,000/- with the State Pollution Control Board.

The order said that the construction and cost of land received from the project proponent amounted to Rs 279.10 crore. In this Rs 74.92 crore has been shown as the cost of land and Rs 204.18 crore as the cost of construction.

As per the order of the Supreme Court and assessing the gravity of violations made by the project proponent, environmental compensation in the present matter has been computed at five per cent of the project cost, which has been stated as a general law by the apex court.

The bench asked the builder to submit a detailed Environment Clearance utilisation plan for 50 per cent of the environmental compensation imposed primarily on the improvement of the environment within the society and part of it may be utilised with district authorities.

The tribunal directed Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) to take further action in accordance with law and submit a compliance report within 15 days.

Earlier on December 10, 2021, as per the directions of the green court, the GDA has submitted a report, in which it pointed out the violations of norms.

It was observed that encroachment in some way or other has been done on green belts, including the main entrance road of the society.

A temple has been built on part of the green belt defined as Pocket D on the map approved by Ghaziabad Development Authority, it noted.

According to the complainant, the plot area is 54,630 sq. meters. As per the environmental clearance, 15 per cent of the total plot area shall be compulsorily made available for green belt development, including the periphery of the green belt. However, the builder has not kept the 15 per cent green belt.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on March 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor