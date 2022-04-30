NGT team takes suo moto cognisance of Manesar fire incident

Gurugram, April 30 Taking suo moto cognisance of the fire incident that took place in Sector-6 in Manesar on April 26, which claimed a woman's life and injured three others, a team constituted under National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairman and former judge Pritam Pal inspected the incident spot on Saturday.

The NGT team was accompanied by senior officers of the district administration, who gave detailed information about the incident to the NGT chairman and submitted the report of the action taken so far.

DCP Manesar, Manveer Singh, informed the team that the fire broke out at 10 pm on April 26. As soon as the information was received, the police immediately reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire along with the fire personnel.

A 48-year-old woman died in this accident.

The DCP said three persons who were injured are under treatment at different hospitals. Their statements have been recorded.

He said it is speculated that the deceased woman was probably sleeping after cooking and she might have left the embers nearby which caused the fire.

Due to a storm, the fire spread across the slums. The woman's body was recovered the next morning and was sent for post-mortem. As many as 250 to 300 shanties were burnt to ashes in the fire.

Due to the explosion of small cylinders kept in the slums, the fire gradually spread to the surrounding areas in a radius of about one to one-and-a-half kilometres. The fire was brought under control after about 8 to 10 hours.

