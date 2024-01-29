NHAI Presses on 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Policy, KYC Update Must be Done by 31st Jan

Mumbai: According to an order issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday, users will have to adopt a 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' policy and remove all FASTags issued more than once by their banks in the past. KYC of the fast tag of the car needs to be done immediately. If they do not, these FASTags will be discontinued after January 31.

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) move comes after a recent report that multiple FASTags were being issued for a particular vehicle in violation of the Reserve Bank of India's order and fastags were issued without KYC. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a notification under 'One Vehicle, One FASTag'.



It aims to discourage user behavior of adding multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle. In such a situation, users now need to ensure that the KYC of their new FASTag is completed to avoid inconvenience. A statement from the National Highways Authority of India said only the latest FASTag account will remain active. The statement also pointed out that FASTag is sometimes deliberately not pasted on the windscreen of the vehicle, resulting in unnecessary delays and inconvenience at toll plazas.

Double taxes on tolls:

Without FASTag, you will have to pay double tax on tolls. For information in this regard, the National Highways Authority of India has advised FASTag users to contact the nearest toll plaza and toll-free customer service number of issuing banks. Users will have to ensure that KYC is updated on FASTag.

Here's how KYC is done:

Users should follow the following instructions to update FASTag KYC online:

• Visit the IHMCL FASTag Portal.

• Check KYC status. Now, click on the 'KYC' tab and select 'Customer Type'.

• Enter information with ID along with address proof documents.