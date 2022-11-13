NHRC holds states responsible for continued stubble burning

New Delhi, Nov 13 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has observed that the farmers are burning stubbles "under compulsion" and states can not blame farmers for it.

The commission recently heard the responses of the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh in connection with its suo motu cognizance of unabated air pollution in Delhi- NCR region.

"The state governments have to provide harvest machines to get rid of those stubbles but they have failed to provide an adequate number of requisite machines and other measures; as a result, farmers are forced to burn the stubbles, causing pollution," said the human rights body.

"Therefore, none of the states can blame the farmers for stubble burning; instead, it is due to the failure of all four state governments that the stubble burning is happening in the states...," the NHRC added.

The commission has also asked the concerned Chief Secretaries to remain present again either in person or hybrid mode on November 18 for the next hearing in the matter and submit their responses within four days "positively" on the points raised by it.

