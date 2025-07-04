NHRC unmasks 'romantic entrapment racket'; slams Madhya Pradesh Police for laxity

Bhopal, July 4 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a scathing directive to Madhya Pradesh authorities, highlighting serious lapses in police handling of a rape case involving allegations of ‘deceitful romantic entrapment,’ sexual exploitation, and forced religious conversion of Hindu girls.

The Commission has demanded a rigorous re-investigation and departmental action against erring officers, citing systemic negligence and potential links to a wider trafficking network.

The case, registered as No 254/2025 at Bagsevania Police Station, revolves around a complaint by a young woman who alleged that she was raped by one Farhan Khan in Indore.

Despite her explicit statement to the Dial 100 emergency helpline, the attending officer allegedly “downplayed” the incident, “misrecorded” her statement, and advised her to visit the police station the next day.

The NHRC described this response as “gross negligence” and “a callous attitude” in the face of a heinous crime.

The Commission’s investigation division, after an initial fact-finding, found the complainant’s allegations credible and indicative of a disturbing pattern.

The report noted that the case was not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend involving “deceitful romantic relationships” that culminate in sexual exploitation and coerced religious conversions.

The NHRC equated such practices to a “Pattern of Dominant Gender Crime of Trafficking", underscoring the need for a pan-India investigation to uncover any organised network behind such crimes.

The Commission emphasised that while the right to choose one’s partner is a fundamental right, any conversion that is “forcible, deceitful or dishonest” is a violation of personal liberty and dignity.

It called for a forensic investigation of “Club 90", a location linked to the alleged crime, and urged the state to submit a compliance report within two weeks. A complete report has been requested by July 25, 2025.

The NHRC’s intervention comes amid growing national concern over cases involving “love jihad” — a controversial term used by some groups to describe alleged efforts by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships for the purpose of religious conversion.

While the term lacks legal standing, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, have enacted laws to curb forced conversions under the guise of marriage.

The Commission’s directive is expected to intensify scrutiny on law enforcement agencies and their preparedness to handle sensitive gender-based crimes.

It also raises questions about the efficacy of existing safeguards for women and minors in vulnerable communities.

As the deadline for the compliance report approaches, all eyes will be on the Madhya Pradesh government’s response — and whether it leads to meaningful accountability and systemic reform.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor