Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Cash Reward for Information on Wanted Bomber

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information regarding the bomber in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru. Announcing the reward, the agency said that the identity of informants will be kept confidential. The NIA's move follows its official takeover of the probe into the blast case.

"Any information leading to his arrest shall be rewarded (Identity of informer will be kept secret)." Anyone who has information related to the suspect should call 080-29510900, 8904241100 or Mail: info.blr.nia.gov.in.," a notice issued by NIA read.

NIA announces cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about bomber in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. Informants identity will be kept confidential. pic.twitter.com/F4kYophJFt — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 6, 2024

A bomb explosion at the popular eatery, Rameswaram Cafe, in Bengaluru on Friday resulted in nine injuries, triggering a comprehensive investigation. Initial suspicions of a gas leak were dispelled, revealing a potential improvised explosive device (IED) inside a bag at the eatery as the likely cause. Both the NIA and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are actively engaged in the investigation, with local NIA officials on-site.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara announced on Wednesday that the police are making significant progress in the investigation into the low-intensity blast at the Brookfield cafe on March 1. Expressing confidence in cracking the case, he mentioned receiving crucial information in the last two days. No arrests have been made so far, but individuals were questioned based on suspicion, and information was gathered from them, according to the Minister.