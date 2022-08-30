NIA arrests 12th accused in Handwara narco terror case

New Delhi, Aug 30 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Abdul Rauf Badan (45) for his involvement in the case of supply of narcotics, cash, arms and ammunition through LoC border in Amarohi area by concealing the consignment in a vegetable carrier vehicle.

An NIA official said that the accused was a key operator of the module of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

He was collecting the consignments of narcotics from Pakistani handlers in Tangdhar and other locations at LoC, J&K, and was further delivering them to the other co-accused persons in the case.

The case was initially registered on June 11, 2020 in Handwara, and was re-registered by NIA on June 23, 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor