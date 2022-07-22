NIA arrests 8th accused in Udaipur tailor's horrific killing

New Delhi, July 22 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the eighth accused in the case of the horrific killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyya Lal Teli, allegedly over his support to a now suspended BJP spokesperson's remarks on the Prophet, an official said.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Javed, 19, was arrested on Thursday. He had allegedly played a key role in the conspiracy of killing Kanhaiyya Lal on June 28 by conducting recce and passing on the information about presence of the victim at his shop to the main killer accused Riyaz, officials said.

The case was initially registered at Dhanmandi police station on June 29 but NIA re-registered the case as it took over the investigation.

