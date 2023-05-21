NIA arrests banned extremist outfit PLFI's supremo carrying Rs 30 lakh reward

May 21, 2023

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 21 : Supremo of banned extremist outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), Dinesh Gope was arrested from Nepal in a joint operation of Jharkhand police and National Investigation Agency, officials said on Sunday.

PLFI is a splinter group of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist).

He was carrying a reward of Rs 30 lakh out of which, the reward of Rs 25 lakh has been declared by Jharkhand Police while Rs 5 lakh by NIA, they said.

In December 2020, Jharkhand Police released a picture with the reward amount of seven wanted militants of the banned extremist outfit Peoples' Liberation Front of India (PLFI) including its supremo Dinesh Gope.

In July of the same year, the NIA filed the supplementary charge sheet in the NIA Special Court against Shakuntala Kumari and Hira Devi, wives of Dinesh Gope, Jaiprakash Singh Bhuiyan, Amit Kumar, and Fuleshwar Gope pertaining to the seizure of Rs 25.38 lakh in demonetised currency, belonging to Dinesh Gope, self-styled chief of Peoples' Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

