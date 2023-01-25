NIA arrests man who attacked Punjab Police Intelligence HQ

January 25, 2023

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Deepak Ranga, the main shooter in the Rocket-Propelled Grenade attack on Punjab Police ...

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Deepak Ranga, the main shooter in the Rocket-Propelled Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in May 2022, the investigation agency said on Wednesday.

Deepak Ranga is a close associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

Apart from his involvement in the Rocket-Propelled Grenade attack, Deepal Ranga has been involved in a number of other violent terrorist and criminal offences, including violent killings.

He has been actively receiving terror funds and logistical support from Rinda and Landa.

