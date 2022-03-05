NIA arrests one more person in fake currency racket

New Delhi, March 5 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made an arrest of one more person in the case for possessing fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 10 lakh and 175 gm gold worth Rs 8.5 lakh.

The NIA took over the probe of Delhi's Customs Department case in which they had on January 12 arrested one Mohammed Shahjan.

The NIA has so far arrested three persons in this case including the arrest of one Abdul Wahid, a resident of Chand Bagh area of Delhi on Friday.

Initially, the customs officials were looking into the matter. Later seeing the gravity of the case the probe was handed over to the NIA.

"On February 8, we had re-registered the case under sections 489A, 489B, 489C and 489E of the Indian Penal Code. After forensic examination it was found that seized FICN was of High Quality and subsequently sections 16 & 18 of UA(P) Act were invoked in the case. Earlier, we had arrested two accused in the case," said the NIA official.

The official said that initial investigation revealed that Wahid is an active member of the gang involved in smuggling of FICN and gold into India.

The NIA official on Saturday produced him before the Special court, Patiala House which remanded him to the NIA's remand.

Further Investigation in the matter is on.

