Used to see it as boring, now it is most fun game to me: England's rising spinner Rehan Ahmed on changed perception about Tests under Stokes-McCullum

London [UK], March 19 : England's rising spinner Rehan Ahmed admitted on Saturday that he is found a new love for Test cricket under the leadership of Ben Stokes, the Test skipper and head coach Brendon McCullum, saying that now he views it as the "most fun game".

The 18-year-old was selected unexpectedly during December's England tour of Pakistan. He took a seven-wicket haul in Karachi, including a five-wicket haul on his debut to help the visitors clean-sweep the series 3-0.

"I used to see it as something that's a boring game," he said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"But it is a long game, it is the hardest game. Now I see it as the most fun game. The test match was the highest level of pressure I have ever played in front of. That was a different type of intensity. One hundred per cent of the joy I got from playing the Test match and winning the Test match was unmatched. I do not know if anything can match that," added the young spinner.

Earlier this month, Ahmed became the youngest male cricketer ever in England to play all three formats. He featured in England's ODI series win against Bangladesh and later 3-0 whitewash defeat to the same opponents in T20Is.

Before that, he was England's youngest male Test player at age of 18 and 126 days against Pakistan back in December.

He admitted that, "I do not think even the Test match has sunk in yet. To make my debuts in all three formats in such a short space of time is a dream come true.."

In such a short period of time, he has made a bright impression on everyone and showcased his potential. He can dare to dream of featuring in the prestigious Ashes series against Australia, which will start from June 16 onwards.

"I still dream of it (of playing in Ashes). At the same time, I take each day as it comes. If I play then I play but if not then I do not. The thing is with England cricket if I do not play I love watching it. Watching England cricket live [in Pakistan] was the best day of my life. I am sure it will be again if I do not play the Ashes," said Rehan.

He has enjoyed the opportunity to observe and learn from veteran spinner Adil Rashid, who is considered one of the best spinners in white-ball cricket.

"Huge shoes to fill. Even thinking about that puts pressure on me. Rash is his own bowler, he has done so well for England over so many years, so I could only dream of having half the career he's had. Rash is more a traditional leg-spinner, like a Shane Warne or Stuart MacGill type. Whereas I focus on bowling it a bit quicker, not trying to spin it as much," concluded Ahmed.

