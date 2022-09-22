NIA arrests PFI's Delhi chief, detains 105 activists

New Delhi, Sep 22 In a latest development in connection with pan-India raids at various premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained 105 activists of the front, and arrested its Delhi chief Pravez Ahmed.

The raids were being conducted by the NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 11 states. PFI's Chairman OMA Salam in Manjeri, Malappuram district has also been searched.

Sources have claimed that more than 100 leaders of the PFI have been detained by both the agencies.

"20 persons were held in Karnataka, 10 persons were held in Tamil Nadu, three in Puducherry, two in Rajasthan, five were held from Andhra Pradesh, nine were held from Assam, 20 from Maharashtra, four from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Uttar Pradesh, three from Delhi and 22 from Kerala," said an NIA source.

The PFI workers were also staging protests against the raids. As of now no official comment has been made by any agency.

"There were multiple cases and it was found that they were running karate camps where they were allegedly giving terror training. They were allegedly running Ghazwa-e-Hind. We have learnt that PFI used to receive donations and other foregin funds, which were later used in suspicious activities," said a source.

The people, who used to withdraw cash in small amounts, have been detained. The agencies knew that they could face hurdles and hence the whole operation was kept secret as per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The local police were assisting the agencies in the raid.

The agencies have recovered a few incriminating documents and digital evidence during the raid.

The ED is investigating the money laundering case whereas the NIA is questioning the PFI leaders in connection with the terror related case.

Further details are awaited.

