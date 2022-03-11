NIA arrests six human traffickers, busts racket operational in Assam, Bengal, Meghalaya

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested six human traffickers and busted a human trafficking racket operating in the border areas of Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya and other parts of the country.

The arrests followed searches at multiple locations in Assam, Meghalaya and Karnataka in a human trafficking case of Guwahati.

Those arrested are identified as Kumkum Ahmed Choudhury, Sahalam Laskar, Ahiya Ahmed Choudhury, Bapan Ahmed Choudhury, Jamaluddin Ahmed Choudhury and Wanbiang Suting.

During the searches, the NIA said it seized a large number of incriminating documents, articles and digital devices have been seized.

The case pertains to the illegal trafficking of Rohingya Muslims into the Indian territory to re-settle them on the basis of forged Indian identity documents. NIA had registered the case on December 27 last year.

The mastermind of the racket Kumkum Ahmed Chaudhury alias K.K. Ahmed Choudhury alias Asiqul Ahmed was operating this illegal trafficking network from Bengaluru, said the NIA.

"Other active members of this racket are spread in various parts of the country," said the anti-terrorist agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

