NIA arrests TRF operative in Kashmir, was recruiting youth for LeT

New Delhi, Dec 31 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and arrested an operative of The Resistance Front (TRF) in connection with a case of conspiracy hatched for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth for Lashkar-e-Taiba.

An NIA official said that the arrested TRF operative has been identified as Arsalan Feroz alias Arsalan Ahanger. He is a resident of MR Gunj in Srinagar.

The NIA had been working on a tip-off for the past several days which led to Ahanger's arrest.

The official said that the case is of conspiracy hatched for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of Jammu & Kashmir to effect violent activities in the union territory and rest of India by Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt, all LeT commanders.

"Arsalan was radicalising youths and was recruiting them for LeT. He was hatching a conspiracy to carry out terror activities across India. He was active in Srinagar. His arrest will lead to the exposure of deep-rooted conspiracy," said the NIA official.

The official said that the TRF, which is a frontal affiliate of LeT, was recruiting people to carry out reconnaissance of pre determined targets, co-ordinating and transporting weapons to support terrorists.

The NIA official said that with the arrest of Arsalan Ahanger the total arrest in the case has reached four.

"On Wednesday we conducted raids, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents and digital devices. This will be used as evidence against the TRF operatives," said the NIA official.

The official said that further investigation in the case was on.

