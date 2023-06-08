NIA assisting Ghaziabad Police in religious conversion via gaming app case

New Delhi, June 8 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is assisting the Uttar Pradesh police in a case pertaining to conversion of minors through online gaming, an official said here on Thursday.

According to the official, the UP police had requested the probe agency's assistance in the matter.

"The UP police is planning to issue a Lookout Circular (LOC) for Karan Shahnavaz, alias Baddo, owing to the possibility of him fleeing abroad. The police are currently conducting raids in several states across the country in search of him," he said.

The police have arrested a Maulana (Islamic religious leader) in this case, who is the Maulana of the Jama Masjid in Ghaziabad. He is also a member of the 15-member committee of the mosque. Kaan Shahnavaz is his associate and is on the run currently.

Notably, the Ghaziabad police have received information about the conversion of four minors from different parts of the country. While one is from Faridabad, another from Chandigarh, and the remaining two are from Ghaziabad itself.

However, this figure may increase as the Ghaziabad police are continuously receiving inputs from several other states indicating that large-scale conversions have taken place in several locations.

On May 30, a resident of Rajnagar in Ghaziabad filed an FIR (First Information Report) at the Kavi Nagar police station regarding a case of conversion. He alleged that his son was initially involved in online gaming and later underwent conversion.

