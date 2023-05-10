NIA attaches assets of three accused linked with various banned Pakistani terrorist outfits

New Delhi [India], May 10 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday intensified its security crackdown in Kashmir by attaching the properties of three accused linked with various banned Pakistan-based terrorist orgsations.

The agency attached the immovable properties of the three accused in two different cases of terror activities involving members and cadres of proscribed terrorist orgsations like the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

In the first case, the NIA attached the immovable properties of two accused Doulat Ali Mugal and Ishaq Pala in Herman Shopian tehsil in Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

While Ishaq Pala, currently lodged in Central Jail Agra, was a terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Al-Badr terrorist orgsation, Doulat Ali Mugal was an overground worker of the proscribed HM and is currently out on bail. The former, while in Central Jail Srinagar, had conspired with his co-accused, including Riyaz Naikoo and Doulat Ali Mugal, and assisted Dsh Ghulam Lone and Suhail Ahmad Bhat to cross the border from Kupwara Sector to join terror ranks and wage a war against the state.

Accused Doulat Ali Mugal had provided logistic support to accused Dsh Ghulam Lone and Suhail Ahmad Bhat at Kupwara when both were about to cross the Line of Control (LoC).

The duo were chargesheeted by the NIA on February 22, 2019, and charges were framed by the NIA Special Court Jammu on August 6, 2019.

The properties attached on orders of the NIA Special Court, include land measuring 5.5 Marla and 3.5 Marla under survey Nos.1597 Min and 1598 Min, including one double-storey house of accused Doulat Ali Mugal located at Village Mgah Kupwara, and Immoveable property in the form of two rooms under the ownership of accused Ishaq Pala at village Allora, Tehsil Herman, Shopian, said the NIA.

The NIA launched investigations into the case in February 2018 and busted an HM module of overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists.

Others arrested and chargesheeted in the case were Dsh Ghulam Lone, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, and Feeroz Ahmad Lone, while a key conspirator, Reyaz Ahmad Naikoo, a top terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed in an encounter with the security forces.

In the second case, the Agency attached the immovable property of accused Fayaz Ahmad Magray, an OGW of the proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and currently lodged in District Jail Jhajjar, Haryana. The property consisted of six shops constructed over land measuring 5.5 Marlas under survey No. 2664 Min at Lethpora, Pulwama, belonging to the accused.

"Fayaz was chargesheeted on August 1, 2018, for conspiring, along with local and Pakist terrorists of JeM, to execute a fidayeen attack on CRPF Group Centre Lethpora, Pulwama. He carried out a recce of the CRPF centre, and provided logistic support to JeM terrorists before and after the attack," said the NIA.

During the attack, two terrorists, Fardeen Ahmad Khandey and Manzoor Ahmad Baba, along with one Pakist Abdul Shakoor, were killed inside the CRPF Group Centre Lethpora. Other key conspirator terrorists, namely Mudassir Khan and Sajjad alias Mufti Waqas (Pakist), were killed in subsequent encounters.

The NIA launched investigations in February 2018 into the criminal conspiracy to commit acts of terror and violence in Kashmir. Its investigations led to the busting of a module of Overground Workers of JeM. Besides Fayaz Ahmad Magray, other accused arrested in the case were identified as Nissar Ahmad Tantray, Syed Hilal Andrabi, and Irshad Ahmad Reshi. All of them were subsequently chargesheeted by the NIA.

The NIA stepped up its vigil against terrorist outfits, their affiliates, agents and OGWs by conducting raids on properties of terror suspects and accused across locations, and has been moving swiftly to take action in such cases.

