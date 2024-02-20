NIA begins probe in Muzaffarnagar time bomb case

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 20 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started investigating the case related to the recovery of four time bombs in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and the arrest of Javed, 25, and Imrana, 60 by the UP STF.

A senior police officer said on Tuesday, “An NIA team reached the house of the two suspects and collected information from the local police on Monday evening. The team conducted an hour-long investigation. Apart from NIA, local police and various other security agencies are probing the matter. The suspects’ remand will be sought so that all the facts can be verified.”

Following their arrest, a case has been registered against Imrana and Javed under IPC section 286 (negligent conduct for explosive substance) and sections 4/5 of Explosives Act.

Javed was arrested last week near the Kali River in Muzaffarnagar. STF sleuths seized four “home-made timebombs” from his possession.

During interrogation, Javed had said that he assembled “the bottle bombs with a timer after watching YouTube videos”.

The bombs were subsequently found to have been ordered by Imrana.

Sources said that Imrana was a victim in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and her house had allegedly been burnt down.

She said during the initial interrogation that she had ‘ordered’ for the bombs because she wanted to keep herself ‘secure’ in event of any communal trouble in the future.

Security agencies, however, are not satisfied with her statements and will probe the source of money given to buy the bombs and whether there was any larger conspiracy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor